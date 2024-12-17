Tata Tiago to Tata Altroz: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with Cruise Control in India

Cars with Cruise Control: Buyers looking to relax their right foot while driving must opt for cars with cruise control functions. This feature in vehicles helps maintain a constant speed at certain RPMs and also benefits from improving fuel efficiency. The most affordable car in India that offers cruise control is Tata Tiago, which provides cruise control in its XZ+ variant. However, the list includes Tata Altroz, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and more.

Here is a list that buyers can check out for the most affordable cars that offer cruise control:

Tata Tiago:

The Tata Tiago is the most affordable hatchback with cruise control. Its XZ+ variant offers this feature, and a 1.2L petrol engine powers it. The Tata Tiago XZ+ costs Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago NRG:

Subsequent car buyers can check out the Tata Tiago NRG on the list. The Tiago NRG is a sportier version of the Tiago design. Its top-spec XZ variant offers cruise control. The Tiago NRG has the same engine as the regular Tiago. The Tata Tiago NRG XZ price starts at Rs 7.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The third car on the list that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It offers cruise control from its Sportz variant onwards. A 1.2L petrol engine powers the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is Rs 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sportz variant.

Tata Altroz:

Buyers can check out the following car on the list: the Tata Altroz. It offers cruise control from its XM+ variant onwards. A 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine powers the Tata Altroz. The price of the Tata Altroz XM+ variant is Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor: