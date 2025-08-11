Tesla Opens Doors to Second Indian Showroom in Delhi's Aerocity Today: All You Need To Know

Tesla has inaugurated its second experience centre in India in Delhi's Aerocity on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The Elon Musk-led automobile brand recently entered the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The company had entered India on July 15, 2015.

Where Will The Delhi Showroom Be Located?

The company's Delhi showroom will be located at Worldmark 3 in the Aerocity area of the national capital. It will also offer visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla's latest electric vehicles introduced in India.

Four superchargers and three destination chargers have been launched in Aerocity today, among other developments.

Tesla's Plans In India

Tesla plans to setup experience centre, service, delivery charging station, logistics hub and workplace in India.

The firm is planning to launch a supercharger location at Horizon Plaza, Bengaluru.

A Tesla spokesperson also said at the event that the company does not share a 5 year plan that it cannot deliver.

Tesla Model Y