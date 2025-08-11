Tesla Opens Doors to Second Indian Showroom in Delhi's Aerocity Today: All You Need To Know

Updated 11 August 2025 at 14:10 IST
Tesla has inaugurated its second experience centre in India in Delhi's Aerocity on Monday, August 11, 2025.
The Elon Musk-led automobile brand recently entered the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
The company had entered India on July 15, 2015.
The company's Delhi showroom will be located at Worldmark 3 in the Aerocity area of the national capital. It will also offer visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla's latest electric vehicles introduced in India.
Four superchargers and three destination chargers have been launched in Aerocity today, among other developments.
Tesla plans to setup experience centre, service, delivery charging station, logistics hub and workplace in India.
The firm is planning to launch a supercharger location at Horizon Plaza, Bengaluru.
A Tesla spokesperson also said at the event that the company does not share a 5 year plan that it cannot deliver.
While inaugurating its Mumbai showroom, Tesla launched the Model Y in India. With the second showroom in Delhi, the brand will put the Model Y on display. Tesla has also launched the Model Y RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD versions in India.
