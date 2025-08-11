Republic World
  • Tesla Opens Doors to Second Indian Showroom in Delhi's Aerocity Today: All You Need To Know

Updated 11 August 2025 at 14:10 IST

Tesla Opens Doors to Second Indian Showroom in Delhi's Aerocity Today: All You Need To Know

Tesla has inaugurated its second experience centre in India in Delhi's Aerocity on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Reported by: Avishek Banerjee
Tesla Delhi Showroom
Tesla Delhi Showroom | Image: Republic

The Elon Musk-led automobile brand recently entered the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The company had entered India on July 15, 2015.

Where Will The Delhi Showroom Be Located?

The company's Delhi showroom will be located at Worldmark 3 in the Aerocity area of the national capital. It will also offer visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla's latest electric vehicles introduced in India.

Four superchargers and three destination chargers have been launched in Aerocity today, among other developments.

Tesla's Plans In India

Tesla plans to setup experience centre, service, delivery charging station, logistics hub and workplace in India.

The firm is planning to launch a supercharger location at Horizon Plaza, Bengaluru.

A Tesla spokesperson also said at the event that the company does not share a 5 year plan that it cannot deliver.

Tesla Model Y

While inaugurating its Mumbai showroom, Tesla launched the Model Y in India. With the second showroom in Delhi, the brand will put the Model Y on display. Tesla has also launched the Model Y RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD versions in India. 

Published By : Sagarika Chakraborty

Published On: 11 August 2025 at 14:10 IST