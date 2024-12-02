Tesla Cybertruck Updated: Tesla has rolled out its ‘2024 Holiday Update’ for its Cybertruck, which gets a host of features. It is an over-the-air update, which will be rolled out next week. The new update from Tesla is packed with multiple improvements in safety, personalisation, entertainment, and navigation. One of the updates in the Tesla Cybertruck is the ‘Fart’ prank. In this, the driver decides to play funny noises of farts whenever the passenger onboards the vehicle.

Let us look at the details of this funny update of the ‘2024 Holiday Update’ on the Tesla Cybertruck:

Tesla Cybertruck: Fart On Contact

Tesla Cybertruck Fart Sound Update: Image Source, X

In this update of the Tesla Cybertruck, it allows the driver to set fart voices on different seats of the vehicle whenever a person sits inside the vehicle. With this update, Cybetruck gets three options to select. The first option is to ‘Fart On Demand’. Here the driver will press a button on the steering wheel and the sound will be played.

The next option is ‘Fart On Turn Signal’. In this, whenever a turn signal is given for left or right, the fart sound will be played through the speakers.

The third option is the ‘Fart On Contact’. This feature will play fart sounds as soon as a person sits on the seat of the Tesla Cybertruck. This feature of fart on contact is the most interesting way of playing fart sounds in the Cybertruck.

Tesla Cybertruck: Other Updates