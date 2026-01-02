Tesla Sales Fall in Key European Markets but Set Record in Norway

Tesla Sales Fall: Tesla registrations fell in some key European markets in December, but surged in Norway confirming a trend of record sales in Europe's EV trailblazer while the US automaker's market share crumbled across the rest of the region in 2025.

Elon Musk's EV brand has seen slowing sales in Europe since late 2024 due to growing competition, its aging lineup and protests, against Musk's public praise of European right-wing political figures. It is also expected to report a sharp drop in global fourth-quarter delivery numbers later on Friday.

Despite the launch of cheaper versions of Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 across Europe, its business has not yet recovered.

In France, Europe's third-biggest car market after Germany and Britain, Tesla registrations - a proxy for sales - slumped 66 per cent last month to 1,942 vehicles, data from French car body PFA showed on Thursday.

Registrations fell 37 per cent in France in 2025 as a whole.

In Sweden, Tesla registrations fell 71 per cent to 821 vehicles in December leading to a 70 per cent drop in 2025, according to Mobility Sweden. They also dropped in Portugal and Spain, by 13 per cent to 1,207 cars and 44 per cent to 1,794 respectively, official data showed. For 2025 as a whole, sales fell 22 per cent in Portugal and 4 per cent in Spain.

