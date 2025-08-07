Top 125cc Bikes You Can Consider Under ₹1.5 Lakh in India

125cc Bikes in India: If you are looking for a bike for daily use, having a good design, decent features, and punchy engine performance, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, multiple bike manufacturers have launched bikes in the 125cc segment. These bikes come with features like hazard lamps, USD forks, and more. In this segment, Honda has recently added its CB125 Hornet for the Indian market.

Here is a list of the top five 125cc bikes that you can consider under ₹1.5 Lakh in India:

Honda CB125 Hornet

The first 125cc bike on the list is the Honda CB125 Hornet. It is the latest entrant in the market and is the first bike that comes with an upside-down fork setup for the front suspension. It has features like Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps, and others.

The price of the Honda CB125 Hornet is ₹1.33 lakh (on-road, Noida).

TVS Raider 125

The next motorcycle on the list, which you can consider, is the TVS Raider 125. It is a popular 125cc bike in the market, having decent looks and good features on offer. It comes with riding modes, LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

The price of the TVS Raider is ₹1.22 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Bajaj Freedom 125

If you are looking for a bike that has high fuel efficiency, then the Bajaj Freedom 125 is the only option. It is the only motorcycle in the Indian market that comes with a CNG cylinder and is available in multiple colour options.

The price of the Bajaj Freedom 125 is ₹1.08 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj's recent update to the Pulsar series was the Pulsar N125. It is a sporty-looking motorcycle, having a punchy engine, but it misses out on a lot of features in the segment. It comes with a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps, and comfortable seating.

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is ₹1.17 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Honda SP 125

The Honda SP125 is a popular daily commuter motorcycle in the Indian market. It has a simple design, minimalistic features, and comes with a refined 125cc petrol engine. It comes in two variants and multiple colour options.