Top 3 Upcoming EV Cars to Launch in India - Check Details

Upcoming EV Cars in India: The Indian automotive industry has recently witnessed new launches in the electric vehicle industry. The key factors in driving the sales of electric vehicles are the incentives from multiple state governments, PLI schemes, and more. Leading auto manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Kia India, and more will soon launch new electric vehicles in the Indian market.

Here is a list of the top three upcoming electric vehicles in India:

MG M9

The first electric vehicle on the list that may soon hit the Indian roads is the MG M9. It was first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Recently, the automaker has commenced the bookings of the M9. MG says the M9 will be sold through its Select dealerships, which is its premium segment. The M9 is an electric MPV that will be offered in a six-seater configuration, having a long list of convenience features on offer.

The launch of the MG M9 is slated for later this year.

Tata Harrier EV

The next electric vehicle on the list that will soon hit the Indian roads is the Tata Harrier EV. The company recently showcased the Harrier EV in Pune. The upcoming Harrier EV has a similar exterior and interior design to the regular Harrier. The upcoming model will come with an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain, but the full specifications of the battery, the range, and the motor performance are still undercover.

The launch of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV is slated for mid-June 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The third electric vehicle on the list that will hit Indian roads is the e Vitara from Maruti Suzuki. It was also showcased for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Recently, Maruti Suzuki stated that the e Vitara has been delayed. The e Vitara will be available in two battery packs, which is a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh option. The claimed range is more than 500 km, and the exact values are still unrevealed.