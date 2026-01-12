Top 5 Dashcams to Consider Buying Around ₹15,000 in 2026

Dashcams Under ₹15,000: With increasing focus on road safety, dashcams have become a popular safety tool and are seeing wider adoption among car owners in India. There are several dashcams available in the segment priced around ₹15,000, which provide essential recording capabilities and multiple features that are suited for everyday use.

Here is a list of the top 5 dashcams that you can consider for around ₹15,000 in 2026:

Uno Minda 2-Way DVR

The first on the list is the Uno Minda 2-Way Car Dash Cam DVR. It has a dual-channel recording with 4K Ultra HD front capture and 1K rear coverage. The device offers a 140-degree field of view to reduce blind spots, and it is paired with a 3.39-inch LCD. Moreover, you have WiFi connectivity for app-based control and instant footage access, and it has up to 256GB microSD storage.

The price of the Uno Minda 2-Way DVR is ₹12,999.

Qubo Dashcam 4G Live

The next dashcam on the list is the Qubo dashcam 4G live. It is the latest 4G-enabled dashcam, having remote live viewing and GPS tracking of vehicle position and routes. It records in 2K resolution and uses a 4MP sensor having a 140-degree field of view and for effective low-light performance, it comes with NightPulse Vision. Moreover, it has a G-sensor collision detection, sends alerts for overspeeding and geofence events, and records two-way audio communication. For storage, It can accommodate up to 1TB microSD storage.

The price of the Qubo Dashcam 4G Live is ₹15,990.

70mai A510 Dual Channel

The third dashcam on the list is the 70mai A510 Dual Channel camera. It records the front in 1944P/3K HDR, and the rear has a 1080P and uses a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor. It has a 140-degree wide-angle lens, supports ADAS alerts for lane departure and collision, and comes with built-in GPS, G-sensor for event lock, Wi-Fi app for iOS/Android, and Night Owl Vision for low-light clarity. It supports loop recording up to 256GB SD.

​The price of the 70mai A510 Dual Channel dashcam is ₹13,099.

Nexdigitron Prime Plus 3-Channel DashCam

The fourth dashcam on the list is Nexdigitron Prime Plus 3-Channel Dashcam. It features a 4K or 2.5K QHD front camera and a 1080P FHD rear/cabin camera, offering a 150-degree wide-angle view with WDR for contrast balance. Additionally, it supports night vision, an IR cabin camera (triple mode), and features a 3.18-inch screen, Type-C port, and compatibility with Sony Starvis technology.

The price of the Nexdigitron Prime Plus 3-Channel DashCam is ₹12,999.

​Redtiger F17 3-Channel Dashcam

The fifth dashcam on the list is the Redtiger F17 triple-channel dashcam. It delivers a 360-degree coverage with a 4K front camera, 1080P rear unit, and IR-equipped 1080P interior lens. It further supports 5G WiFi connectivity, and has a pre-installed 64GB SD card, and 24-hour parking surveillance that requires hardwiring.