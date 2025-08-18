Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched in India - Key Highlights

Toyota Camry Gets Sporty: Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched a new special edition for its flagship sedan, Camry in India. The Japanese automaker has introduced the Camry Sprint Edition, which brings in cosmetic changes to the exteriors and the interiors of the car, and there are some new feature additions as well made to it. However, mechanically, the Camry Sprint Edition remains unchanged.

Here is a quick rundown of the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition for buyers:

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Price

The cost of the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is ₹48.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Exteriors

The exteriors of the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition has dual-tone paint shades. The roof, hood, and the bonnet is finished in matte black paint shade. On the side, the alloy wheels are also finished in black shade, which enhances the sporty aesthetics and the rear gets a sporty spoiler.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Colour Options

You can choose the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition from five dual-tone colour options. These are:

Cement Grey & Matte Black

Platinum White Pearl & Matte Black

Emotional Red & Matte Black

Dark Blue Metallic & Matte Black

Precious Metal & Matte Black

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Interiors

On the inside, the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a regular sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Features

Regarding the feature list, the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition has wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front ventilated seats, driving modes, EV mode, a wireless charger, and others. For safety, the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition comes with multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS features,

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Engine Specifications