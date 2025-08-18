Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched in India - Key Highlights

Updated 18 August 2025 at 19:06 IST
Toyota Camry Gets Sporty: Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched a new special edition for its flagship sedan, Camry in India. The Japanese automaker has introduced the Camry Sprint Edition, which brings in cosmetic changes to the exteriors and the interiors of the car, and there are some new feature additions as well made to it. However, mechanically, the Camry Sprint Edition remains unchanged.
Here is a quick rundown of the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition for buyers:
The cost of the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is ₹48.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The exteriors of the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition has dual-tone paint shades. The roof, hood, and the bonnet is finished in matte black paint shade. On the side, the alloy wheels are also finished in black shade, which enhances the sporty aesthetics and the rear gets a sporty spoiler.
You can choose the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition from five dual-tone colour options. These are:
On the inside, the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a regular sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and others.
Regarding the feature list, the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition has wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front ventilated seats, driving modes, EV mode, a wireless charger, and others. For safety, the Toyota Camry Sprint Edition comes with multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS features,
The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is mechanically same as the regular Camry. It comes with a 2.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is a strong hybrid engine. The combined output from the engine is 230 bhp and this engine is paired with an eCVT gearbox.
