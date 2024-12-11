Toyota Camry to BYD Seal: Top Sedans in India under Rs 50 Lakh

Luxury Sedans In India: The sedan segment in India slowly saw a decline with the entry of new SUVs into the market. In the premium sedan segment, Toyota launched the updated version of the Camry in India. Toyota updated the exteriors, and interiors and added more features in the Camry. It now offers a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. Additionally, it also offers a three-zone climate control, and rear seats recline as well. The Toyota Camry is offered with a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine, producing a combined output of 230BHP and 221Nm torque, mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Toyota Camry price starts at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Let us look at the top sedans in the luxury segment under Rs 50 lakh in India:

BYD Seal

BYD Seal is an electric performance sedan, offered in two battery packs in India. The BYD Seal has an aerodynamic design with curves all around the body. It offers features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a 15.6-inch infotainment screen that gets rotated, a panoramic sunroof, and more. BYD Seal comes in a 61.44kWh battery pack and an 82.56kWh battery pack. Seal has a claimed range of 510km in the Dynamic variant, 650km in the Premium variant, and 580km in the Performance variant.

BYD Seal price starts at Rs 41.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series is the entry-level BMW in India. BMW 2 Series comes with a sporty exterior offers premium interiors and comes with a comprehensive set of features. The 2 Series comes with features such as dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, and a wireless charger on offer. Additionally, it also offers a digital instrument cluster, an electric adjustment for the front seats, and more. BMW 2 Series is powered by a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbo petrol and a diesel engine.

BMW 2 Series price starts at Rs 43.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi A4

A4 from Audi is the entry-level luxury sedan in Audi India’s lineup. Audi A4 has subtle exteriors, premium interiors and offers great features. Audi A4 comes with a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, a sunroof on offer. Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol enigne.

Audi A4 price starts at Rs 46.02 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz A Class

A Class is the entry-level Mercedes-Benz in India. It offers simple exteriors, and premium interiors and comes with a wide array of features on offer. For starters, it offers features such as dual-connected screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, electric adjustment for front seats, a sunroof, and more. Additionally, it also offers a sunroof, and rear seat armrest as well. Mercedes-Benz A-Class comes with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine.