Toyota Camry, Vellfire & Lexus LM, RX Recalled in India - Check Details

Toyota Recall in India: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has issued a voluntary recall of its two vehicles in India. According to an announcement, the Japanese automaker has recalled its premium sedan, Camry, and the luxury MPV, Vellfire, over a faulty combination metre. However, as per the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), Lexus has also issued a similar recall for its LM, which is a similar iteration of the Vellfire, and the RX SUV in India.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recall:

What are the issues of the Toyota Camry and Vellfire?

Toyota, in an announcement, said, “The proactive global recall action aims to reprogram/replace the combination meter, which displays the speed and other warning indicators. However, as of now, there have been no reported cases related to the affected part from the Indian Market.”

How many units of the Vellfire and Camry are affected under this recall?

As per Toyota, 1,906 units of the Vellfire were manufactured between 19th July 2023 to 19th May 2025, and 5 units of the Toyota Camry, which were manufactured between 16th July 2024 to 1st August 2024, will be affected.

What are the issues of the Lexus LM and RX?

As per media reports, a similar issue exists with the LM and the RX, and the recall action aims to reprogram/replace the combination meter that shows the speed and other warning indicators.

How many units of the Lexus RX and LM are affected?

According to SIAM, 246 units of the Lexus LM, which are manufactured between 5th April 2024 and 29th Jan 2025, are affected. Additionally, only two units of the RX, which were manufactured between 25th June 2025 and 28th June 2025, are affected.

How to know if your vehicle is affected?