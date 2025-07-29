Toyota Camry, Vellfire & Lexus LM, RX Recalled in India - Check Details

Updated 29 July 2025 at 15:26 IST
Toyota Recall in India: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has issued a voluntary recall of its two vehicles in India. According to an announcement, the Japanese automaker has recalled its premium sedan, Camry, and the luxury MPV, Vellfire, over a faulty combination metre. However, as per the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), Lexus has also issued a similar recall for its LM, which is a similar iteration of the Vellfire, and the RX SUV in India.
Here’s everything you need to know about the recall:
Toyota, in an announcement, said, “The proactive global recall action aims to reprogram/replace the combination meter, which displays the speed and other warning indicators. However, as of now, there have been no reported cases related to the affected part from the Indian Market.”
As per Toyota, 1,906 units of the Vellfire were manufactured between 19th July 2023 to 19th May 2025, and 5 units of the Toyota Camry, which were manufactured between 16th July 2024 to 1st August 2024, will be affected.
As per media reports, a similar issue exists with the LM and the RX, and the recall action aims to reprogram/replace the combination meter that shows the speed and other warning indicators.
According to SIAM, 246 units of the Lexus LM, which are manufactured between 5th April 2024 and 29th Jan 2025, are affected. Additionally, only two units of the RX, which were manufactured between 25th June 2025 and 28th June 2025, are affected.
If your vehicle is affected and comes under the recall, Toyota mentioned in its official announcement that the dealer representatives will contact individual customers for the necessary recall campaign. However, customers with any questions or concerns can contact the nearest dealer.
