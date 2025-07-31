Toyota Innova Crysta vs Mahindra Marrazo - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Toyota vs Mahindra: If you are planning to buy a seven-seater MPV, which has good space and a diesel engine, there are a handful of options to choose from. In this segment, the Toyota Innova Crysta is a popular choice among buyers. It has a reliable 2.8L diesel engine and has comfortable seating with decent features. On the other hand, if you are tight on budget, then you can consider the Mahindra Marazzo in the segment. Though it feels old, it is a good alternative to the Innova Crysta.

Here is a quick comparison of the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra Marazzo for buyers:

Innova Crysta vs Marazzo - Price

The price of the Toyota Innova Crysta starts at ₹24.07 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Mahindra Marazzo starts at ₹16.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Innova Crysta vs Marazzo - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Innova Crysta has a reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, rear climate control, driving modes, an analogue instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Marazzo has a reverse parking camera and sensors, an analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and others.

Innova Crysta vs Marazzo - Safety Features

Regarding the safety features, the Innova Crysta has an upper edge over the Marazzo. The Innova Crysta has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. On the other side, the Marazzo has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Innova Crysta vs Marazzo - Engine