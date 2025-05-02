Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Innova Hycross Updated: Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched a special edition of its popular MPV, Innova Hycross, in India. It is one of the most reliable MPVs on the market. The Exclusive Edition brings in cosmetic updates to the exteriors, interiors, feature list, and is available only in the ZX (O) variant.

"The Innova HyCross has consistently garnered strong customer appreciation for its proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV, and we are truly humbled by their continued trust placed in the brand. Today, we are delighted to launch the Innova HyCross Exclusive Edition in ZX(O), thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving aspirations of our discerning customers,” Mr Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition

What is the price of the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition?

The price of the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition is ₹32.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZX (O) variant.

What are the updates on the exteriors of the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition?

The exteriors of the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition have a dual-tone exterior colour, front grill garnish, ORVM garnish, Wheel Arc Moulding, Rear Under Run, Exclusive badging, and more.

What are the interior updates on the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition?

On the inside, the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition has a dual-tone interior, a new instrument cluster, fabric on doors, seat materials, and more.

What are the feature upgrades on the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition?

Regarding the feature list, the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition gets a wireless charger, a new leg room lamp, an air purifier, a centre console lid, and more.

What are the engine specifications on the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition?