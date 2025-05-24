Toyota Rumion vs Kia Carens Clavis - How Do They Compare?

Rumion vs Carens Clavis: Buyers looking for a car offering practicality, which comes in a seven-seater configuration, and has decent features, can check out the Toyota Rumion. It is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the market. On the other hand, recently, Kia India launched the Carens Clavis for the Indian market. It is the refreshed form of the regular Carens, and has some more features over the previous model.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Carens Clavis and the Toyota Rumion for buyers:

Toyota Rumion vs Kia Carens Clavis - Price

The price of the Toyota Rumion is ₹12.54 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Kia Carens Clavis is ₹13.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Rumion vs Kia Carens Clavis - Features

The Toyota Rumion and the Kia Carens Clavis have a decent feature list on offer. However, the Kia Carens Clavis has more features than the Toyota Rumion. It has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and more. On the other side, the Toyota Rumion has a automatic climate control, paddle shifters in the automatic variant, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Toyota Rumion vs Kia Carens Clavis - Safety Features

The Toyota Rumion has four airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. On the other side, the Kia Carens Clavis has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, TPMS, and other features.

Toyota Rumion vs Kia Carens Clavis - Engine

The Toyota Rumion has a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a manual or an automatic transmission. This engine is also available with a CNG option. On the other side, the Kia Carens Clavis has a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine on offer.

Republic Auto Verdict