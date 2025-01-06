TVS Apache RTR 160 to Honda Unicorn: Top 5 Most Affordable 160cc Bikes in India

160cc Bikes in India: The 160cc motorcycle segment offers decent engine performance and comfortable riding. This segment is particularly appealing for those transitioning from smaller 110-125cc bikes, offering enhanced performance while still being economical for daily commuting. Buyers of 160cc motorcycles have a multitude of options. The most affordable 160cc motorcycle buyers can check out is the Honda Unicorn. It is powered by a 162cc petrol engine and the price of it starts at Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here’s a list of the top five most affordable 160cc motorcycles that buyers can check out while planning for it:

Also Read: Top 5 Most Affordable 125cc Scooters in India

Honda Unicorn

The first bike buyers can check out on the list of the top five most affordable 160cc motorcycles is the Honda Unicorn. It is powered by a 162cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 12.73Bhp and 14Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Honda Unicorn is available in two variants to the buyers.

The Honda Unicorn has a price tag of Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Buyers looking for a low-seat height cruiser bike can check out the Bajaj Avenger Street 160. It is powered by a 160cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 14.7BHP and 13.4Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is available in a single variant and two colour options.

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 starts at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTR 160

The next bike that buyers can check out on the list is the TVS Apache RTR 160. It has aggressive styling and comfortable seating. Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 160cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 15.8BHP and 13.8Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in five variants and seven colour options.

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 starts at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda SP160

Buyers in the 160cc segment can also check out the Honda SP160. It has comfortable seating with a subtle styling, powered by a 160cc single-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 13.2BHP and 14.7Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. It is available in four variants and eight colour options.

The price of the Honda SP160 starts at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Buyers planning for sporty and aggressive styling in the 160cc motorcycle segment can check out the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. It is powered by a 159cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 17BHP and 14Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. It is available in seven variants and eight colour options.

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V starts at Rs 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom)