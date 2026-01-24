TVS Raider 125 Review: A Commuter That Wants To Be More Than Just Sensible

TVS Raider 125 Review: TVS has quietly mastered the art of making commuter motorcycles feel aspirational, and the latest Raider 125 is perhaps the clearest expression of that thinking. It sits in a segment dominated by mileage figures and conservative styling, yet tries to stand out with design, technology, and a riding experience that feels younger than most 125cc motorcycles. Priced at ₹97,050 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Raider 125 is aimed squarely at riders who want practicality without boredom.

TVS Raider 125 Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

I spent time riding the Raider 125 in daily traffic, on short highway runs, and over broken city roads to understand where it shines and where it stumbles.

What’s Good

Comfortable Ergonomics For Daily Use

TVS Raider 125 Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The TVS Raider 125 gets its riding position right. The seat height, handlebar placement, and footpeg positioning make it comfortable for daily commutes, even in stop-and-go traffic. Long rides, which were often more than 40km in my case, do not leave you fatigued, which is crucial for a commuter bike.

Peppy And Refined Engine

TVS Raider 125 Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The 124.8cc air-and-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 11.2bhp at 7,500rpm and 11.75Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. On the road, this translates to brisk acceleration and a lively feel, especially once you are past low speeds. It feels more energetic than most bikes in this class.

GTT and iGO Assist Make City Riding Easier

The GTT (Glide-Through Technology) feature is genuinely useful. It allows the bike to glide forward without throttle input, reducing the need to constantly upshift gears in traffic. Combined with iGO Assist, which turns off the engine by sensing inactivity mostly at red lights, city riding feels smoother and less stressful. If utilised wisely, the iGO can help increase the mileage slightly, saving your fuel cost.

Handling And Ride Quality

TVS Raider 125 Design | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The telescopic front forks and gas-charged monoshock with 5-step adjustability do a commendable job. The bike remains stable over potholes and uneven roads. The 180mm ground clearance also helps when dealing with speed breakers and rough patches.

Braking Confidence And Safety

The higher variants get a 240mm front disc and a 200mm rear disc with single-channel ABS, which inspires confidence. Braking feels progressive and predictable, something slowly becoming popular in this segment.

Feature-Rich TFT And Connectivity

TVS Raider 125 Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The TFT display and SmartXonnect system bring a premium touch. Call management, voice assist, ride data, and multiple display modes make the Raider feel modern. The screen is clear and easy to read even while riding. However, I noticed misreadings in rare cases when shifting gears in short intervals.

Design That Stands Out

The Raider does not look like a typical commuter. Sharp body panels, LED headlamp and tail lamp, and muscular proportions give it a sporty identity that appeals to younger riders. Particularly, the bright headlamps assisted me in navigating through dark alleys. Halogen indicators, however, appear like a mismatch at this price.

What’s Bad

Short Lower Gears

The first and second gears are very short. The bike starts throttling under 1,500rpm, which means you often have to shift into third gear quickly to maintain momentum, especially after crossing speed bumps. While the engine is refined, it feels happiest in the mid-range. Low-speed riding in higher gears can feel slightly strained, and frequent gear changes become unavoidable in slow traffic.

Rear Tyre Grip Could Be Better

TVS Raider 125 Rear Tyre | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The rear tyre does its job, but spirited riding reveals its limitations. Better rubber would have enhanced confidence, especially during quick acceleration or sudden braking.

Not The Lightest In The Segment

At around 125kg kerb weight, the Raider is not heavy, but it is not the lightest either. You do feel the weight while pushing it around or making tight U-turns.

Price May Feel Steep To Some

TVS Raider 125 Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

At ₹97,050 ex-showroom, the Raider sits on the higher side of the 125cc segment. Riders focused purely on mileage may find cheaper alternatives more appealing. Lower variants might appeal to budget buyers, with the base model priced at ₹82,000 (ex-showroom).

Verdict

Rating - 3.5/5