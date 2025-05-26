Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched in India: Here Are Top 5 Features

Volkswagen India has launched its new performance hatchback, the Golf GTI, in the Indian market. This is the eighth generation of the Golf GTI, which is coming via the CBU route in India. Volkswagen says the first batch of the Golf GTI is completely booked, and bookings for the second batch will soon commence in India. The Golf GTI is equipped with multiple convenience features, such as dual-zone climate control and a digital instrument cluster. Volkswagen claims the Golf GTI has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds.

“Bringing the Golf GTI to India is more than just a product launch — it’s the extension of a legacy. Indian customers have evolved into performance lovers who also value heritage, design, and technology.” Mr Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said.

Here are the top five features of the Volkswagen Golf GTI you need to know:

Engine Performance

The first feature of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is the engine performance. The Golf GTI has a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 265 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Further, the Golf GTI comes with a front axle differential locking for better performance and experience.

Features

The next highlight of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is the feature list on offer. It comes with multiple convenience features, like as a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, voice commands supported by ChatGPT, a dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and more.

Design

The design of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is on the sportier side. The front has an iconic red strip on the grill, which is being continued from the first Golf Mark 1 model. The VW logo is illuminated, and the fog lamps are thoughtfully designed. The rear VW logo pops up for the rear camera. It has a dual exhaust system, which enhances the sporty aesthetics of the hatchback.

Colours

Volkswagen offers the Golf GTI in four colour options to choose from. These are Grenadilla Black Metallic, Kings Red Premium, Moonstone Grey, and Oryx White Premium.

Price