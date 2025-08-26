Updated 26 August 2025 at 20:10 IST
Volkswagen Taigun vs MG Astor - Price, Features, Specifications Compared
Best Compact SUV: The Volkswagen Taigun and the MG Astor are strong competitors in the compact SUV segment. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:
Best Compact SUV: The compact SUV segment has multiple SUVs, which are feature-loaded, have good space, and have punchy performance. In this segment, you can check out the MG Astor and the Volkswagen Taigun in the segment. Both are popular options, having features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. Further, the Astor and the Taigun are equipped with a turbo petrol engine.
Here is a quick comparison of the Volkswagen Taigun and the MG Astor for buyers:
Taigun vs Astor - Price
The price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.38 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the MG Astor starts at ₹11.38 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Taigun vs Astor - Features
Both the SUVs are feature-loaded. The Volkswagen Taigun has a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and a practical cabin space. On the other side, the MG Astor has a panoramic sunroof, an AI assistant bot, front ventilated seats, and others.
Taigun vs Astor - Safety Features
The Taigun has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. It comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. On the other side, the MG Astor has Level-2 ADAS features, which consist of blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, adaptive lane keep assist, and others. Further, it also has highline TPMS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.
Taigun vs Astor - Engine
The Taigun comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Further, there is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox. On the other side, the MG Astor has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Further, it comes with a 1.4L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed torque converter gearbox.
