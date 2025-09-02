Updated 2 September 2025 at 17:18 IST
Volkswagen Taigun vs Toyota Hyryder - Price, Features, Specifications Compared
Best Compact SUV Segment: The Toyota Hyryder and the Volkswagen Taigun are popular compact SUVs in the segment. Here is a quick comparison for buyers:
- Automobile News
Best Compact SUV Segment: The compact SUV segment has multiple options, which are feature-loaded, have either a NA petrol or a turbo petrol engine, and offer a comfortable cabin space. In this segment, the Toyota Hyryder is a popular choice among buyers in the market. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, and other features. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun is also famous for its turbo petrol engine, performance and features like a smaller sunroof, front ventilated seats, and others.
Here is a quick comparison of the Volkswagen Taigun and the Toyota Hyryder for the prospective buyers:
Toyota Hyryder vs Volkswagen Taigun - Price
The price of the Toyota Hyryder starts at ₹13.47 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
Toyota Hyryder vs Volkswagen Taigun - Features
The feature list in the Toyota Hyryder comprises a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, driving modes, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a smaller sunroof, front ventilated seats, and other features.
Toyota Hyryder vs Volkswagen Taigun - Safety Features
The safety features on the Toyota Hyryder include six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, low line indirect TPMS, hill hold, and others.
Toyota Hyryder vs Volkswagen Taigun - Engine Specifications
The Toyota Hyryder comes with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired with a CNG option as well. The petrol engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, this engine is also available with an AWD drivetrain. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun is available with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox, or there is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 17:18 IST