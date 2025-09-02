Volkswagen Taigun vs Toyota Hyryder - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Best Compact SUV Segment: The compact SUV segment has multiple options, which are feature-loaded, have either a NA petrol or a turbo petrol engine, and offer a comfortable cabin space. In this segment, the Toyota Hyryder is a popular choice among buyers in the market. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, and other features. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun is also famous for its turbo petrol engine, performance and features like a smaller sunroof, front ventilated seats, and others.

Here is a quick comparison of the Volkswagen Taigun and the Toyota Hyryder for the prospective buyers:

Toyota Hyryder vs Volkswagen Taigun - Price

The price of the Toyota Hyryder starts at ₹13.47 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Toyota Hyryder vs Volkswagen Taigun - Features

The feature list in the Toyota Hyryder comprises a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, driving modes, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a smaller sunroof, front ventilated seats, and other features.

Toyota Hyryder vs Volkswagen Taigun - Safety Features

The safety features on the Toyota Hyryder include six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, low line indirect TPMS, hill hold, and others.

Toyota Hyryder vs Volkswagen Taigun - Engine Specifications