Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch the Tayron R-Line for the Indian market. It is a seven-seater SUV, and will serve as the new flagship SUV offering for the domestic market. Earlier, Volkswagen offered the Tiguan Allspace in the seven-seater SUV segment, but in 2026, the automaker will position the Tayron R Line over the Tiguan R Line. It is expected to be assembled locally to ensure competitive pricing and faster availability to the customers. It has a wheelbase of more than 2,700mm, and the German automaker says it helps in giving extra space in the cabin. Moreover, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has scored a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line:

Upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Exteriors

The exteriors of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line feature a sporty design along with premium aesthetics. The front has a connected LED DRL, LED projector headlamps, and the bumper with gloss black finish gives it a sporty look. On the side, it runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, and the 2,789mm wheelbase gives more space inside. The rear also has connected LED taillamps. Talking about boot space, Volkswagen says it has a capacity of up to 890L after folding the third row.

Upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Interiors

On the inside, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will come with a 15-inch infotainment screen, tilted towards the driver, leather-upholstered front seats with a massage function, and other elements.

Upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Features

The upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will offer features like a panoramic sunroof, 30 colours for ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, unlike the Tiguan R Line, which offers heated seats, matrix LED headlamps, and others.

Upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Engine Specifications

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will come with the same 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, as the Tiguan R-Line. This engine makes 204 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Moreover, it will come with an AWD setup as well.

Upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Expected Price

Since the Tayron R-Line is likely to be manufactured at the Pune facility, we expect the price to start around ₹48.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launch