Volkswagen Unveils Taigun 2026 (Facelift) With 40 Feature Updates, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

Volkswagen India has unveiled the Taigun facelift, introducing over 40 new features, design changes, and technology upgrades across its lineup. The SUV remains one of the brand’s key models in India, focusing on safety, performance, and in-car technology, while adding new design elements and convenience features.

Design and Exterior Updates

The new Taigun gets a refreshed front and rear design, including updated bumpers and a revised grille with a light band. One of the notable additions is illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear, a first in the segment.

It also features LED lighting upgrades, including Infinity LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators and welcome and goodbye animations. New colour options such as Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey have been introduced, along with updated alloy wheel designs.

Inside, the SUV gets updated materials and finishes, including new upholstery options across variants, as detailed on page 2 of the release.

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Technology and Connectivity

The Taigun now comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with an integrated app store offering preinstalled applications.

A “Hello Volkswagen” voice assistant, powered by Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent, enables natural voice commands. The SUV also features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with configurable views and navigation support.

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Additional features include a premium sound system with an amplifier and subwoofer, and full LED headlamps with auto-levelling and all-weather lighting.

Comfort and Interior Features

Volkswagen has added features aimed at improving in-cabin comfort and usability. These include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat.

The SUV also gets smart touch Climatronic AC as standard across all variants, along with features such as a heated rear windshield and rear wiper with intermittent control.

Safety Features

The Taigun continues to carry a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and comes with six airbags as standard across all variants. It includes over 40 safety features, such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Control, multi-collision braking, and brake disc wiping. Front and rear parking sensors with acoustic and optical feedback are also included. Its Bharat NCAP rating was not available at the launch.

Engine and Performance

The SUV is offered with two TSI engine options.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 85 kW and 178 Nm of torque and is now paired with a new 8-speed automatic transmission, the first in the segment. The 1.5-litre TSI engine delivers 110 kW and 250 Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. It also features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which deactivates two cylinders under low load conditions to improve fuel efficiency.

Variants with the 1.5-litre engine also get rear disc brakes.

Variants and Availability

The new Taigun will be available in multiple trims, including Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, and GT variants such as GT Line, GT Chrome, and GT Sport.