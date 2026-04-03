Volkswagon Taigun Facelift India Launch Date Is Out: What to Expect from Upcoming SUV?

Volkswagen has officially teased the upcoming Taigun facelift, confirming that the updated SUV will launch in India on April 9, marking its first major update since its debut in 2021. The facelift comes at a time when the mid-size SUV segment is getting increasingly competitive, and Volkswagen is looking to refresh the Taigun with design tweaks, added features, and minor mechanical updates.

What’s changing on the outside

The teaser and recent sightings suggest noticeable but not drastic design updates. The front is expected to get revised LED DRLs, a tweaked bumper with blacked-out elements, and possibly a connected lighting setup. At the rear, the SUV is likely to feature updated LED tail lamps and subtle bumper changes. New alloy wheel designs and illuminated logos, inspired by Volkswagen’s global lineup, could also be part of the update.

Interior upgrades and new features

Inside the cabin, the Taigun facelift is expected to get a significant feature upgrade. Reports indicate additions such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. Other expected updates include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and ambient lighting. There are also indications that higher variants could offer enhanced seat functions, potentially including ventilation or massage features.

Engine and gearbox options

Mechanically, the Taigun facelift is unlikely to see major changes. It is expected to continue with the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. However, Volkswagen may introduce a new 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre engine, replacing the current unit. The 1.5-litre variant is expected to retain its existing transmission options.

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Expected pricing and positioning

Prices are likely to see a marginal increase over the current model, which starts at around Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Taigun will continue to compete with key rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara.