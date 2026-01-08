Volvo Cars Aims To Tackle Range Anxiety With New Mid-Size Electric SUV

EV SUV from Volvo: Volvo Cars' new electric mid-sized SUV, which launches later this month, will offer a driving range of up to 810 km (503 miles) on a single charge, the Swedish automaker said on Thursday, as it seeks to win over buyers sceptical of EVs.

Carmakers globally have struggled to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption as consumers remain wary of limited charging infrastructure and the risk of running out of power on long journeys lead many to opt for plug-in hybrids instead.

The EX60 model's promised all-wheel-drive range exceeds the roughly 600 km typical of most mid-sized electric SUVs. Although some cars available in China, including Tesla's long-range Model Y and Zeekr 7X, produced by Volvo owner Geely, also advertise ranges above 800 km.

"We wanted to look at the challenges the customers face in order to own and use electric vehicles, and range anxiety is one of those key things that we wanted to tackle," Akhil Krishnan, the head of Volvo's EX60 program, told Reuters.

The company said the new model, set to launch globally, will be able to add up to 340 km of range in around 10 minutes of charging under optimal conditions, allowing drivers to recharge during a short stop.

The EX60, with full pricing and specifications to be unveiled on January 21, is the all-electric successor to Volvo's best-selling XC60 combustion engine car and the first to be built on the company's electric-only platform.

Volvo launched several EV models in recent years, but offtake has been hindered by issues affecting its smaller model EX30 and the full-size EX90, including software glitches, supply-chain constraints and tariff-related delays.