Volvo Cars Sales Rise 2% in December As EVs Jump in Europe, US

Volvo Cars Sales Surge: Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported on Wednesday a 2 per cent rise in December sales volumes to 75,049 cars as fully electric models jumped in Europe and the United States but tumbled in China, taking a full-year total volume drop to 7 per cent.

Hit by President Donald Trump's import tariffs, fierce competition and an electric vehicle market slowdown, Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), has in 2025 cut 3,000 jobs, slowed investments and taken steps to move production of some hybrids to the US.

Volvo Cars said in a statement that the sale of fully electric cars rose 28 per cent year-on-year in December. In Europe and the US, it was up 33 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively. China, however, saw an 80 per cent dive. Sales of electrified models as a whole were up 6 per cent as plug-in hybrid sales fell.

"Despite a challenging market that continues to be under pressure on multiple fronts, we are encouraged to see increased deliveries of our fully electric products, notably the EX90 and EX30," the company said.

It in 2025 sold in total of 710,042 cars. China, followed by the US, Britain, Germany and Sweden, were its largest markets.

"Overall, 2025 was a challenging year for Volvo Cars and the broader industry alike," it said.

