Volvo XC60 2025 Launched As Company’s Premium SUV, Takes On BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC

Volvo has launched the facelift of its XC60 in India, offering more than just a visual upgrade of its premium SUV in the hope of capturing the luxury market, which is currently dominated by the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and even Jaguar Land Rover.

The 2025 version of the XC60 comes in seven colours, featuring design changes such as new dual-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels, a new diagonal grille pattern, and a smoked finish on the LED tail-lamps. However, on the inside, the Volvo XC60 gets a significant upgrade with a new standalone touchscreen infotainment screen powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit platform. The new under-the-hood technology makes it more appealing to customers who want the features of an electric car but are still reluctant to upgrade to one.

Volvo XC60 2025 price in India

The new XC60 2025 starts at an introductory price of ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available for bookings in Crystal White, Vapour Grey, Forest Lake, Mulberry Red, Denim Blue, Bright Dusk, and Onyx Black colours.

Volvo XC60 2025 engine

The new Volvo SUV is based on the same powertrain as its predecessor, featuring a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid power mechanism. According to the company, the system can deliver 250bhp and 360Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed converter, automatically driving the four wheels (AWD).

Volvo XC60 2025 cabin

Featuring plush interiors with the Scandinavian design philosophy, the Volvo XC60 2025 sports Nappa leather upholstery on the seats. The front seats are both heated and ventilated with backrest massage functionality. Its dashboard uses a 12.3-inch driver display and an 11.2-inch standalone touchscreen infotainment system. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit platform offers better processing power and richer images on the screen, enabling over-the-air updates for the entire system. The infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but without wireless connectivity. Volvo XC60 2025 customers are eligible for a five-year subscription to Google services through the Volvo Cars app on their Android phone.