You Want to Drive in Maharashtra? Here’s the New Government Rule | Read

Maharashtra: If you’re planning to drive an auto rickshaw or taxi in Maharashtra, the rules are getting tighter, and more local. A fresh verification drive in Mira Bhayandar is not just verifying documents, it’s also testing how well drivers know Marathi. And this is just the start.

Authorities in the Mira Bhayandar area of Maharashtra have launched a massive verification campaign aimed at auto rickshaw and taxi drivers. This pilot initiative introduces an obligatory Marathi language examination and focuses on examining permissions and domicile certificates.

Currently, more than 12,000 registered drivers who operate on Bhayandar and Mira Road are being investigated. To ensure that each driver's documentation and eligibility are thoroughly reviewed, the checks are being conducted in stages.

Why This Crackdown Now?

The action was taken in response to a complaint made by BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, who pointed out significant inconsistencies in the issuance of permits, badges, and licenses for transportation.

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Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed the trigger behind the drive, stating:

“This verification drive has been launched following MLA Narendra Mehta’s complaint. Drivers will have to undergo document checks and take the Marathi test. After the report is submitted on Maharashtra Day, the same model will be implemented across the state,”

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According to Mehta, newly arrived migrants were allegedly being granted permits too quickly, without proper checks, raising concerns over the system’s credibility.

Big Numbers, Bigger Impact

The scale of this move is significant. There are over 20,000 taxi permits and nearly 2.8 lakh auto rickshaw permits in Mumbai and the surrounding areas alone. Almost 5 lakh drivers who work shifts are supported by these collectively.

It is estimated that there are approximately 4 lakh drivers in the greater Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Even a pilot operation like this could change the way transport licensing operates throughout Maharashtra due to the state's enormous workforce.

Deadline Set for Maharashtra Day

The verification campaign will go on until May 1st, which is Maharashtra Day. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) will produce a thorough report at the conclusion of the operation. Based on its findings, the government will probably implement this model across the entire state, making this pilot a potential blueprint for future policy.

Marathi Test Now Non-Negotiable

This isn’t just about paperwork anymore. Drivers are now required to demonstrate their proficiency in Marathi through oral and written exams. Drivers must write brief paragraphs in Marathi as part of the evaluation to show that they can read, write, and speak the language.

Rule 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which was modified in November 2019, is the source of the rule's authority.

Earlier, drivers could submit a certificate from a Marathi language expert, but that shortcut is no longer valid.

Domicile verification is another important area of study. In order for drivers to be eligible for domicile certificates, they must have lived in Maharashtra for at least 15 years, which authorities are strictly monitoring. Any disparities here could have grave repercussions.

Drivers may have their licenses and permits suspended if they fail the language test or are discovered to have incomplete documents. Authorities have made it quite clear that compliance is now required.

What This Means for Drivers

This action represents a change toward stricter rules in Maharashtra's transportation industry, giving equal weight to legal papers and fluency in the local language.

It serves as a warning to drivers that having a permit is no longer sufficient. Fulfilling residence and language requirements is now a prerequisite of the position.