22% Of Employees In IT, 24% In Other Sectors are Experiencing Workplace Burnout: Study

A survey report has revealed that more than 20% of the employees in the IT sector are experiencing workplace burnout. According to a research report released by Great Place to Work India, employees in other workplaces are experiencing 24% workplace burnout. The survey said that 23% of employees of Generation Z, 25% of Millennials, and 15% of employees belonging to Generation X are experiencing workplace stress. The research was carried out on around 15 lakh employees from 455 companies, with 37% being women and 63% being men.

Over 20% of employees in IT Sector, 24% in other sectors are experiencing workplace burnout: Study

The report stated that over 40% of companies have a workforce that is experiencing more burnout than the average (22% of industry employees). Employees experience emotional stress and exhaustion as a result of controlled decision-making, a lack of encouraging work-life balance, and reserved and ambiguous communication.

However, people in senior positions and leaders at companies can mitigate and facilitate well-being among employees. The report states that leaders at the best workplaces acknowledge and support their employees, with 18% vs. 24% at other workplaces experiencing workplace burnout. The survey revealed that the younger workforce is experiencing more work-life stress, a lack of motivation, and being involved in quiet quitting. Notably, 55% of the Gen Z employees’ intent is to leave the organization, 49% are facing a lack of motivation, and 29% want to leave their organizations.

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO of Great Place To Work, India, said, "It is difficult to envisage any business that has not reaped the benefits of the digital revolution." Despite an uncertain global scenario, the IT industry has consistently augmented the growth of India’s knowledge economy. "The industry has also been instrumental in strengthening India’s digital capabilities, making huge strides in deep tech, AI, and AR, offering an entirely new gamut of opportunities in terms of job and value creation."

She also said, "Technology companies have been regarded as leaders in forward-thinking and innovative workplace cultures." The pandemic gained impetus along with the wave of startups, which has made it imperative for organisations to focus on their people with technology becoming real-time and user experience becoming global. Despite witnessing phenomena like great resignation and quiet quitting, organisations are on their way to cracking the code, as there has been a 2% improvement in the overall employee experience in the IT and IT-BPM sectors since last year. Congratulations to all our winners for this coveted recognition. I am confident that the industry and its leaders will continue to set global benchmarks in workplace culture.

Image: PTI/ Representative