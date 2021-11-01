Adani Group Announces Investment In Cleartrip, Enhances Partnership With Flipkart

The Adani Group announced that it will be investing in Cleartrip Private Limited, which is an online travel aggregator (OTA) along with Flipkart Group, one of the biggest online stores in India. It announced that as part of the investment, the Adani Group will be acquiring a huge part in Cleartrip. As the travel industry is picking up the pace to match its pre-pandemic levels, the Adani Group looks to benefit from Cleartrip by delivering good travel experiences to the customers.

As per the official press release, since the announcement was made regarding the acquisition, Cleartrip has seen a ten-fold growth in flight bookings. As per the studies observed by the Adani group, the number of travellers are constantly on a rise and can surpass the pre-COVID levels in the next few months. To take advantage of this, Cleartrip plans to take charge of the entire process by breaking digital barriers. This will mean that Cleartrip will be responsible for all the major bookings throughout the trip, thereby reducing the load on the consumer. The investment partnership between the Adani Group and the Flipkart Group will further enhance their strategic relationship as both companies are willing to work towards serving Indian consumers with digital services.

Cleartrip and the Adani group’s strategy for growth

Cleartrip will serve as the Adani Group’s OTA partner. Cleartrip’s user-friendly interface and several industry-first initiatives have made it one of the most popular travel brands in India. It also has a good leadership team and its close collaboration with Flipkart’s consumer base has helped the company find stability in the OTA space this year. Cleartrip plans to collaborate with the Adani Group for travel-related products and loyalty programs. Cleartrip’s main priority is to help consumers seamlessly plan their travel and grow as the number of customers increase. “We have a strongly developing relationship with Flipkart that spans multiple dimensions including data centres, fulfilment centers and now air travel,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. He also said, “It is such strategic partnerships among homegrown companies which will eventually create local jobs as well as an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Cleartrip platform will become an essential part of the broader SuperApp journey we have embarked upon.”