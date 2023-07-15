Adani Meets Bangladesh PM To Launch Cross-border Power Project

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Saturday to mark the full load commencement of power supply from the Adani Group's Ultra Super-Critical Thermal Power Plant (USCTPP) in Godda, India. This power plant is India's first commissioned transnational power project where 100 per cent of the generated power is supplied to another nation.

Following the meeting, Gautam Adani tweeted about the handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super-Critical Godda Power Plant to Bangladesh and expressed his honor in meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He commended the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who worked amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to commission the plant in a record time of three and a half years.

Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved Covid to commission the plant in record time of three-and-a-half years. pic.twitter.com/liwZTKlBDG — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 15, 2023

Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL), a subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, completed the dependable capacity test for the Godda plant on July 12. This test, required under the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bangladesh, evaluated the simultaneous functioning of both units of the plant during a six-hour period of electricity supply.

Godda plant units

The Godda plant consists of two units, each with a capacity of 800 MW. The first unit commenced commercial operations on April 6, followed by the second unit on June 26. As per the PPA signed with the Bangladesh Power Development Board, APJL will supply 1,496 MW from the Godda USCTPP for a period of 25 years through a dedicated transmission system connected to the Bangladesh grid.

Despite facing logistical challenges, such as the establishment of a 105 km long 400 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line, construction of a private railway line, and the implementation of an extensive water pipeline from the Ganges, the project was completed in a record time of 42 months. Notably, the project's timeline also had to navigate the obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adani's engineering team adapted to the circumstances by conducting testing and commissioning remotely through tele-conversations and video conferencing.

Adani Group Chairman meets with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh | Image credit: Twitter

How will it impact power situation in Bangladesh?

"The power supply from the Godda plant will have a positive impact on Bangladesh's power situation, replacing costly power generated using liquid fuel. This transition is expected to reduce the average cost of power purchased by Bangladesh," Adani Group said in a press statement.

"The Godda power plant is the first in India to operate with 100 per cent flue gas desulphurisation (FGD), selective catalytic reconverter (SCR), and zero water discharge, aligning with the environmental norms set by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change of the Government of India," Adani Group further added.