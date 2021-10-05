Aditya Birla Sun Life IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check Share Allotment Status On Oct 6

The share allotment of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO is likely to take place on Wednesday, October 6. The initial public offering opened for subscription on September 29 and concluded on October 1. The Aditya Birla AMC IPO received bids for nearly 14.60 crore shares against the issue size of 2.78 crore shares.

At the price band fixed at Rs 695-712 per share, the portion reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 10.36 times. The share set aside for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) were booked 3.24 times and 4.39 times respectively.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC GMP

According to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium), the public issue is available at a discount of Rs 2 in the unlisted markets. This suggests that the IPO may open at a discount or flat on listing on Indian bourses- BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange).

How to check Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO allotment Status on the BSE website?

Visit the official website of BSE- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

On a page called 'Status of issue Application', click on the 'Equity' option.

From the drop-down menu, select 'Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC'.

Fill in your application number and the PAN details.

Click on 'I am not a robot'

The status of the application will appear on the screen.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Share Allotment: How to check status via Registrar's website?

Visit KFin Technologies' website- ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

Select 'Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC' from the drop-down menu.

Fill in other details and click on 'Submit'.

About Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Captial and Sun Life (India) AMC Investment. ABSLAMC is the investment manager of Aditya Birla Mutual Fund. "Having total domestic assets under management (AUM) of over to Rs.2.6 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. ABSLMF is one of the leading Fund Houses in India based on domestic average AUM as published by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI)," according to its website. The company has a presence in over 280 locations.