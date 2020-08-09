'Aim To See Delhi Among Top 5 Global Destinations For Startups', Says Arvind Kejriwal

In a significant development, the Delhi government is soon set to launch an online forum to seek inputs from the general public seeking suggestions. This comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a meeting with a panel of industry leaders and young entrepreneurs to kick-start the consultation process for Delhi’s new policy on start-ups.

“The new start-up policy aims to accelerate the growth of start-ups in Delhi and transform the city to make Delhi as one of the top 5 global destinations for start-ups,” said Kejriwal.

According to sources, Kejriwal in the meeting cited a TiE report from September 2019, claiming the Delhi region had over 7000 start-ups and the capital was on top of the list of cities with the most active start-ups.

“Right since my IIT days, I have seen some of the most brilliant minds from India go abroad looking for better opportunities. I believe Indians are the smartest entrepreneurs in the world and all they need is the right opportunity and the right conditions to help them thrive. With this start-up policy, we aim to make Delhi as one of the top five global destinations for start-ups,” he said.

The official statement further said that consultations will be conducted in two stages including inviting inputs from industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy experts followed by seeking of public opinion.

Kejriwal Unveils New E-vehicle Policy For Delhi

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced financial incentives for those who purchases e-vehicles for the next three years along with a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

"The Electric Vehicle policy aims at tackling two main issues in Delhi — boosting the economy and reducing pollution. This is our country's most progressive policy and I believe that in the next five years, whenever people around the world talk about electric vehicles, Delhi's name will be at the top," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The CM observed that pollution-causing vehicles – those running on petrol/diesel/CNG – are much cheaper than electric vehicles, preventing their mass adoption which is why the state has introduced a few financial incentives to encourage more people to buy them.

