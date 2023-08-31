Amazon Teams Up With India Post To Simplify MSME Export Logistics

Amazon has forged a partnership with India Post to simplify cross-border logistics for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This announcement was made during the Smbhav Summit 2023, commemorating a decade of collaboration between the two entities. Amazon's new tool ‘Sah-AI’ utilises AI technology to offer assistance to sellers on the e-commerce platform. It simplifies tasks such as registration, listing management, and advertising support, with insights gathered from Amazon's global and Indian seller base.

Amazon has also engaged with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFC). This collaboration enables Amazon to utilise DFC's railway routes for shipping customer packages.

Empowering MSMEs digitally

Amazon aims to digitise 1 crore MSMEs and generate $20 billion (Rs 1.65 lakh crore) in cumulative e-commerce exports by 2025. This initiative is also projected to create 20 lakh jobs within India.

Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised the potential of digitisation for small businesses, highlighting its role in economic growth, expanding customer reach, and international market access.

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, Amazon India, reiterated the company's focus on investing in both digital and physical infrastructure. This investment is intended to empower Indian businesses to grow domestically and internationally.

The Smbhav Summit 2023, which centres on innovation, financial inclusivity, and sustainability, has returned to its physical format after two years.



(With PTI inputs)