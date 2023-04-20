Tim Cook Inaugurates India's 2nd Apple Retail Store In Delhi's Saket; First Look Revealed

Apple Inc on Thursday, April 20 inaugurated its second retail store in Delhi's Saket after the first store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Located at the Select Citywalk Mall, the store will cater to Apple fans and customers across the area. Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the store, which is a significant investment for the company. Here's the first look at the Apple Saket store:

Apple Saket

Located at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, the barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. However, the Saket store is smaller than the Apple store opened in Jio World Drive at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

The Apple Saket store in the national capital is half the size of the Mumbai store where the company will pay a portion of total sales from the store as rent or Rs 40 lakh per month, whichever is higher, according to sources. According to reports, the tech giant has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members at Saket store, who has come from 18 states of India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

