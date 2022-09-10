Last Updated:

Ashneer Grover Stirs Controversy; Calls Employees 'daily Wagers In Guise Of Salaried Folk'

Ashneer Grover who is no new to controversies has stirred another controversy for calling employees 'daily wagers in the guise of salaried folk'. 

Ajay Sharma
Ashneer Grover

Image: Instagram/ashneer.grover


This latest controversy erupted when EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti shared a post on Twitter over the hiring and recruitment issue. In his post, the EaseMyTrip co-founder called out the hired candidates who back out at the last minute costing the company time and resources. 

"Someone please solve this hiring issue. This is hugely prevalent and ends up wasting so much time & resources. Once a candidate accepts the offer letter, companies wait for months & reject all other potential candidates. But candidate decides on the very last day, that they won't be joining," Prashant Pitti said on Twitter.

Ashneer Grover calls employees 'daily wagers in guise'

Reacting to Pitti's post which was shared on Twitter on September 1, Ashneer Grover on September 7, said that in India there is no value of the contract as the legal system is broken and expensive. "Prashant - In India, there is no value of the contract - neither would you go after someone nor would they as the legal system is broken and expensive. So in India, it’s - ek haath le doosre haath de," Grover tweeted. 

Adding further, the former MD of BharatPe said, "Best to tone down your expectation that you employ daily wagers in the guise of salaried folk."

Netizens slam Grover over 'daily wagers' remark

Ashneer Grover's remark is not going down well with netizens slamming the former MD of BharatPe. One of the Twitter users Ashutosh Ranjan Das reacted sharply to Grover's choice of words and said, "Ashneer Grover, how do you manage to stoop so low? "Daily Wagers" that's how you treat your employees. No wonder you were thrown out of the board of the company you co-created."

Another Twitter user that goes by the name of Ajay Bhatia said, "Ashneer Grover have some decency to show respect for others, be it daily wager/salaried. Everyone has the right to think about their self and make decisions accordingly, people like you anyway will not acknowledge anyone's contribution."

Other reactions:

 

