Bank Holidays In October 2022: Banks To Be Closed For 21 Days; Check Full List Here

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) schedule list that was released recently, public and private banks in India will not be operational for 21 days in the month of October 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories - Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Also, it is pertinent to mention that bank holidays are based on state-specific festivals and might vary in different states.

Complete list of Bank Holidays in October 2022 according to RBI:

October 1 (Saturday): Banks in Sikkim are closed for half yearly closing of bank accounts

October 2 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

October 3 (Monday): On the occasion of Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) banks will remain closed in Tripura, Orissa, Sikkim, Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala.

October 4 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Durga Puja/Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayudha Pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, banks will remain close in Agartala, Karnataka, Orissa, Sikkim, Kerala, Maharashtra, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

October 5 (Wednesday): On the occasion of Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, banks will remain closed in all states except Manipur.

October 6 (Thursday): On the occasion of Durga Puja (Dasain), banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Sikkim

October 7 (Friday): On the occasion of Durga Puja (Dasain), banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Sikkim.

October 8 (Saturday): Second Saturday. Banks across the country will remain closed. Also, on the occasion of Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) banks will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

October 9 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

October 13 (Thursday): On the occasion of Karva Chauth, banks will remain closed in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

October 14 (Friday): On the occasion of Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

October 16 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

October 18 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Kati Bihu, banks will remain closed in Assam.

October 22 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday. Banks across the country will remain closed

October 23 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

October 24 (Monday): On the occasion of Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi, banks will remain closed in except Sikkim, Telangana and Manipur.

October 25 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja, banks will remain closed in Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, and Rajasthan

October 26 (Wednesday): On the occasion of Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharastra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.

October 27 (Thursday): On the occasion of Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba, banks will remain close in Sikkim, Manipur, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

October 30 (Sunday): Weekly off. Banks across the country will remain closed.

October 31 (Monday): On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja, banks will remain close in Gujarat, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

It is pertinent to mention that bank holidays vary in various states and are not observed by all banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states. Customers can, however, use online banking tools to conduct crucial financial tasks during bank holidays.