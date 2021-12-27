Last Updated:

Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days In January 2022; Check Holiday List Here

Bank Holiday 2022: According to a list of bank holidays in January issued by RBI, all private and government-run banks will remain closed for 16 days.

bank holiday

Bank Holidays in January 2022: As we inch closer to 2022, customers and bankers must know that all private and public sectors will remain closed for several days in the first month of the new year. In January 2022, there are more than 15 holidays lined up in the banking sector. According to a list of bank holidays in January issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all private and government-run banks will remain closed for 16 days. However, online banking services will continue to operate even on bank holiday.

There are nine state-wise holidays in January 2022, along with seven-weekend leaves, which are set to begin from the first week of January 2022, when banks will remain closed and customers will not be able to perform can banking activities on these holidays. However, these holidays will differ from state to state and will not be uniform in nature. For instance, all the banks will remain closed in Gangtok on the occasion of Lossong, but banks in other states will function on that day. Similarly, all the banks will remain closed on January 12 in Kolkata due to the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

Notably, the banks will not stop serving the customers for all 16 days across all the states as it is in the hands of the state governments to decide on regional holidays. The banks across India will observe national holidays on occasions including Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas (December 25), and others. Check state-wise bank holidays given below.

Bank holidays in January 2022: Check State-wise bank holidays

  • Date
  • Bank Holiday 2022
  • State/City
  • January 1, 2022

 
  • New Year
  • Across India all banks
  • January 2, 2022
  • Sunday

 
  • January 4, 2022
  • Loosong
  • Sikkim
  • January 8, 2022
  • Second Saturday

 
  • January 9, 2022
  • Sunday

 
  • January 11, 2022
  • Missionary Day
  • Mizoram
  • January 12, 2022
  • Birth anniversary of  Swami Vivekananda
  • Kolkata
  • January 14, 2022
  • Makar Sankranti
  • Many states
  • January 15, 2022
  • Pongal
  • Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh

 
  • January 16, 2022
  • Sunday

 
  • January 18, 2022
  • Thai Poosam
  • Chennai
  • January 22, 2022
  • Fourth Saturday

 
  • January 23, 2022
  • Sunday

 
  • January 26, 2022
  • Republic Day
  •  
  • Across the country

 
  • January 30, 2022
  • Sunday

 
  • January 31, 2022
  • Me-Dam-Me-Phi
  • Assam

(Image: PTI/ Representative)

