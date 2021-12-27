Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days In January 2022; Check Holiday List Here

Bank Holidays in January 2022: As we inch closer to 2022, customers and bankers must know that all private and public sectors will remain closed for several days in the first month of the new year. In January 2022, there are more than 15 holidays lined up in the banking sector. According to a list of bank holidays in January issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all private and government-run banks will remain closed for 16 days. However, online banking services will continue to operate even on bank holiday.

There are nine state-wise holidays in January 2022, along with seven-weekend leaves, which are set to begin from the first week of January 2022, when banks will remain closed and customers will not be able to perform can banking activities on these holidays. However, these holidays will differ from state to state and will not be uniform in nature. For instance, all the banks will remain closed in Gangtok on the occasion of Lossong, but banks in other states will function on that day. Similarly, all the banks will remain closed on January 12 in Kolkata due to the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

Notably, the banks will not stop serving the customers for all 16 days across all the states as it is in the hands of the state governments to decide on regional holidays. The banks across India will observe national holidays on occasions including Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas (December 25), and others. Check state-wise bank holidays given below.

Bank holidays in January 2022: Check State-wise bank holidays

Date Bank Holiday 2022 State/City January 1, 2022 New Year Across India all banks January 2, 2022 Sunday January 4, 2022 Loosong Sikkim January 8, 2022 Second Saturday January 9, 2022 Sunday January 11, 2022 Missionary Day Mizoram January 12, 2022 Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda Kolkata January 14, 2022 Makar Sankranti Many states January 15, 2022 Pongal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh January 16, 2022 Sunday January 18, 2022 Thai Poosam Chennai January 22, 2022 Fourth Saturday January 23, 2022 Sunday January 26, 2022 Republic Day

Across the country January 30, 2022 Sunday January 31, 2022 Me-Dam-Me-Phi Assam

(Image: PTI/ Representative)