BIG: Yes Bank Resumes All Banking Services As RBI Lifts Moratorium After Two Weeks

Nearly two weeks after the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, its full banking services became operational on Wednesday from 6 pm. In a tweet, Yes Bank confirmed the development. It thanked the customers for their patience and cooperation. Earlier on Tuesday, Prashant Kumar- the current administrator of Yes Bank revealed that only one-third of the customers withdrew Rs.50,000 during the moratorium period, indicating their faith in the bank. Additionally, he stated that the bank had witnessed higher inflows than outflows in the last few days.

Our banking services are now operational. You can now experience the full suite of our services. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. #YESforYOU @RBI @FinMinIndia — YES BANK (@YESBANK) March 18, 2020

The moratorium imposed on Yes Bank

On March 5, the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, superseding its Board of Directors. In the meantime, former Chief Financial Officer of SBI Prashant Kumar was appointed as its administrator. The RBI cited Yes Bank's “inability to raise capital to address potential loan losses” and “serious governance issues” as some of the reasons for taking action.

A day later, the RBI unveiled a draft reconstruction scheme of Yes Bank in the public domain. As per the scheme, State Bank of India expressed its willingness to invest in Yes Bank and participate in the reconstruction process. Moreover, the RBI invited suggestions and comments from the members of the public. Under the ‘Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’, it was stated that the investor bank shall hold 49% shareholding in the reconstructed bank. Moreover, it cannot reduce its holding below 26% before the completion of three years of infusion of the capital.

Union Cabinet approves Yes Bank reconstruction scheme

On March 13, the Union Cabinet approved the reconstruction scheme of Yes Bank as proposed by RBI. Speaking to the media on this occasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman observed that the moratorium placed on Yes Bank will be lifted within three days of the notification of the reconstruction scheme. The SBI has declared that it would purchase 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs. 10 per share subject to regulatory approvals. As per reports, other lenders including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and individuals like Radhakrishna Damani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Azim Premji Trust have joined SBI in investing in Yes Bank.

