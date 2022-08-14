Billionaire Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away At Age 62

In a major loss to the business world, billionaire business magnate and veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning. Jhunjhunwala, famously referred to as the "Big Bull of Dalal street" and "King of Bull Market" died at the age of 62.' The veteran investor reportedly suffered from multiple health issues.

Born on July 5, 1960, Jhunjhunwala grew up in a Rajasthani family, in Mumbai, where his father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax. He graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He had an estimated net worth of $5.5 Billion (as of July 2022), which made him the 36th richest man in India.