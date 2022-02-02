Boarding Air India? Ratan Tata To Greet You With A Warm Message; Find Out What Is It

As Maharaja returns home after several years, Tata group’s efforts to revive Air India have finally been set in motion. In order to make the airlines India’s preferred choice, the Tata Group’s Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata came on board and recorded a warm welcome message to greet the passengers boarding the flight.

In the message, Ratan Tata greeted the customers and assured them to ‘work together & enhance passenger comfort and service.’ Tata’s recorded voice message was shared online by the airline on its Instagram and Twitter handle with the caption, ‘A warm welcome extended by Mr. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers on board Air India flights.’

Ratan Tata’s message for passengers flying in Air India

In the 18 second long video, one can hear the business tycoon saying, “The Tata Group welcomes Air India’s new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India, the airline choice in terms of passenger comfort and service.”

After winning a competitive bid in October last year, the Tata group seized control of the airlines from the Union government on Thursday, Jan 27 after the successful conclusion of the disinvestment of the debt-ridden air carrier. The Finance & Civil Aviation Ministry officials formally handed over the airlines to its founders–Tata Group, expecting that the airlines will recover the debt in no time under Tata’s leadership.

Tata Group's winning bid

On October 8, 2021, after a competitive bidding process, the government had sold Air India to a subsidiary of the Tata Group, Talace Private Limited, for Rs 18,000 crore. It was learned that about Rs 2,700 crores will be paid to the government and the rest will be Air India's debt that the new entity will take.

Earlier, while speaking on winning the bid for Air India, Ratan Tata had said that J R D Tata, the founder of the airline would have been overjoyed if he were alive today. “On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of Mr JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world,” he said.

Now the Tata Group dominates the Indian aviation sector as it owns three Airlines. The three airlines include Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara. Air India Express and 50% of Air India SATS is also part of the deal for Air India's purchase by the Tata Group.