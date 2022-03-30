Central Government Announces 3% Hike In DA For Government Employees

On Wednesday, the Central Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 per cent for government employees. With this 3 per cent hike, the DA for central government employees has been increased from its previous 31% to 34% now. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting of the Union government.

The increase in the Dearness Allowance will provide relief to central government employees at time when fuel prices are witnessing a surge along with increasing inflation. The last time the government raised the Dearness Allowance was in October 2021, when it was increased from 28 per cent to 31 per cent. Prior to that, in July 2021, the Centre raised the DA from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

Union Cabinet hikes Dearness Allowance (DA) of Central Government employees & Dearness Relief (DR) of pensioners by 3% to 34% with effect from 1st January 2022 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2022

The Dearness Allowance is granted to central government employees to help them cope with the effects of inflation on their pay. Employees and pensioners alike can benefit from it.

This decision by the government will benefit over 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.