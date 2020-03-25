Flipkart To Resume Partial Operations After Govt Clarification Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

E-commerce giant Flipkart will resume its grocery services for essential products after receiving government assurances on the safety of its delivery staff and a hassle-free supply chain, the company's CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said. The operations at the Walmart-owned company came to a halt after PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide 21-day complete lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Essential services would continue to function, the leader had said.

In a statement, the Krishnamurthy said, "We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery and essentials services later today (Wednesday). We will leverage our efficient and robust delivery network to make products available to customers across the country and support the nation in this time of crisis through sanitised & safe supply chain."

However, upon a check, the shopping website was still unavailable for use. "We are temporarily suspending our services," read a message on the homepage of Flipkart.

Confusion over lockdown

Flipkart also expressed its gratitude for "the clarification provided by the government and local state authorities on the functioning of e-commerce" during the lockdown. Following the PM's announcement, a lot of confusion surfaced as to whether e-commerce services can continue to function during the lockdown. There were reports of delivery persons of such companies being halted by police as part of their lockdown enforcement measures.

"We are prioritising the safety of our delivery executives and seeking the support of the local governments and police authorities to meet the needs of our customers as they stay home during this lockdown," the statement from Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

E-commerce to function

Maharashtra on Wednesday had clarified that e-commerce will be excluded from lockdown restrictions to allow delivery of 'essential goods'. “

E-commerce delivery of essential and necessary goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment shall be excluded from the restriction," a revised government order stated.

On similar lines, the Telangana government has said it will allow delivery services of e-commerce players Amazon, Flipkart, and Big Basket during the Coronavirus lockdown period to avoid inconvenience to the public.

