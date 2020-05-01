Amid Lockdown, India's Biggest Carmaker Maruti Suzuki Reports Zero Domestic Sales In April

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has reported zero sales in domestic market in April. The staunch decline in sales has ensued as a result of lockdown due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The update was announced by Maruti Suzuki in a press release on Friday.

Maruti Suzuki reports zero sales in April 2020

The car manufacturer announced that the domestic sales have declined since the company complied in accordance with government orders and shut down its production facilities across the country. This company also stated that there were zero sales to OEMs.

Even so, following the resumption of port operations, the company initiated an export of 632 units. The shipment was exported from the Mundra Port after following guidelines. Earlier in March, the company had reported a 47 per cent decline in sales at 83,792 units.

