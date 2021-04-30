Delhi Traders To Go For Voluntary Lockdown Till May 10 Amid COVID-19 Upsurge

The domestic traders body of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that the Delhi trade associations have decided to observe a voluntary lockdown of commercial markets until May 10 in the wake of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital.

In spite of all the efforts put by both central and Delhi governments, the rate of COVID-19 infections is spiraling each day, it stated in a statement. The Confederation of All India Traders said,

"The Delhi Trade Associations have decided to observe a voluntary self lockdown of commercial markets in Delhi till May 10 . The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is quite in a horrible condition and under the present circumstances it is not possible for the traders to open the shops."

COVID-19 situation

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 24,235 fresh COVID-19 cases and about 395 people succumbed to the virus. The National Capital's cumulative count of COVID-19 cases so far stands at 1,047,916 while a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent persists.

Earlier today, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself. "I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, as per data updated at 8 am today showed.

COVID-19 cases spiraled unabated across the globe with 151,109,988 infected by the deadly contagion. While 128,983,997 have recovered, 3,178,538 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,044,062, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,443,290,