DGCA To Issue Notices To 100 Pilots, Management Of GoAir Over Violation Of FDTL Norms

In a bid to discourage airlines from overworking their pilots, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will send notice to around 100 pilots of GoAir and to GoAir Management over alleged Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) violation. The DGCA took this step after it found that GoAir management had allegedly been involved in the violation of pilot rostering.

DGCA's attempt is to ensure that air safety is not compromised and it expects that other airlines will take a cue from this strict action and will adhere to the FDTL norm.

GoAir cancelled as many as 40 flights

According to a PTI source, GoAir cancelled as many as 40 flights between December 23 and 24. During this period, it also reported air turn back of two of its aircraft due to engine glitches and they were later taken out of operations for further inspection. The airline had said on December 26 that due to inclement weather in north India, it experienced extensive flight delays and diversions leading to the cancellation of flights as its crew approached its FDTL in the last two-three days.

'Yes, it is in process'

"This was further exacerbated due to the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests wherein our crew members were unable to report for duty," the airline had said.

Asked if the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated the process of issuing notices to around 100 pilots and senior officials of budget carrier GoAir over violation of FDTL norms, the senior official replied in the affirmative. "Yes, it is in process. Those who have violated FDTL are being issued show-cause notices as to why action should not be taken against them," the official said.

In the past few months, the regulator has cracked down on allegedly unsafe practices of various airlines by after auditing them. It had even ordered changes in the operation team of another airline last year after a spate of mishaps involving its flights. FDTL stipulates maximum flying hours as well as the number of landings and takeoffs allowed in a day, week or month. Indian carriers face a shortage of pilots, primarily commanders, which could become severe as they expand to meet growing demand.

According to industry estimates, the country has about 8,000 pilots and will require an additional 17,000 in the next 10 years. Pilots are also in global demand, especially from carriers in China and the Middle East. The pilot shortage has disrupted the operations of various airlines in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)