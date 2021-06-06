Domino's Data Breach: Centre Informs Delhi High Court About Removal Of Compromised Details

The Indian government on Saturday informed the Delhi High Court that it has removed a series of hacked URLs given to them by Jubilant Good work Limited, the company which operates the Domino's Pizza chain in India. Late last month, Domino's India suffered a massive data breach of its customers' private details, including credit card information, which were also available for anyone to download on the dark web.

Jubilant Good Work Limited then approached the Delhi High Court and sought direction from government agencies to instruct intermediaries such as telecom service providers, internet service providers, search engines to immediately remove URLs and websites hosting the hacked details.

According to news agency ANI, Jubilant Good Work Limited had sought direction from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Communications under the Ministry of Communications to instruct the concerned parties regarding the removal of compromised details from the internet.

Advocate Kirtiman Singh, counsel for the government of India, later informed the bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna that the URLs supplied to them by Jubilant Good Work Limited have already been blocked. 'Besides this, there are other respondents who are also directed to act as per law," Advocate Singh added.

Hackers demanded a ransom?

Domino's India counsel Dayan Krishnan had earlier informed the court that hackers had illegally obtained personal details from the company's secure computer resource and shared it on URLs and website. It has also been alleged that hackers had also tried to extort money from Jubilant Good Work Limited in exchange for hacked details.

Krishnan also informed the court that due to delay in action by the concerned intermediaries, the hackers continue to share and post the hacked details of the petitioner's customers. The court allowed Jubilant Good Work Limited to directly write to the investigating officer in case the personal details of their customers reappear on any website, online platform, etc.

Domino's India experienced a security breach in March this year, wherein their systems were attacked by a hacker or a group of hackers. In a press release, the company claimed that no data pertaining to financial information were compromised in the hack, adding "Domino's, as a policy, does not store financial details of users such as complete credit card numbers, CVV, passwords, etc".

(Image Credit: Domino's/Website)

