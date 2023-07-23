Elon Musk To Replace Twitter’s Iconic Bird Logo, Asks For ‘X’ Logo Suggestions

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter to announce his intention to change the social media platform's iconic logo. On July 23, Musk tweeted, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." The enigmatic statement left Twitter users speculating about the future direction of the platform.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds July 23, 2023



Shortly after his initial tweet, Musk issued a challenge to Twitter's global community, encouraging them to design a new logo featuring the letter "X." He tweeted, "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make it go live worldwide tomorrow."

The call for logo submissions triggered a wave of creativity among Twitter users, who eagerly shared their design ideas with the hope of catching Musk's attention.

Will Musk replace Twitter’s bird logo with X?

As of now, Musk has not provided any further explanation or details regarding the reason behind the potential logo change. It remains unclear what "all the birds" refer to in his tweet, leaving the Twitterverse abuzz with speculation about the possible implications of this cryptic statement.

Twitter, founded in 2006, has become one of the world's most popular social media platforms, allowing users to share thoughts, news, and updates in short bursts of text. The platform's iconic blue bird logo has become instantly recognisable, symbolising the concept of "tweeting" on the platform.

Musk's tweet has sparked a mix of excitement and curiosity among Twitter users and technology enthusiasts alike. With his history of innovative ideas and ventures, any move by Musk is bound to capture attention.

As the Twitter community eagerly awaits the outcome of the logo challenge, many wonder how a potential logo change might impact the platform's identity and user experience. While it remains to be seen whether Musk's vision for a new logo will come to fruition, his tweet has undoubtedly set Twitter abuzz with anticipation and creativity.

Twitter users around the globe are now on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next update from Elon Musk as the mystery of the Twitter logo unfolds.

(With Reuters inputs)