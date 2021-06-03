Elon Musk's Tesla Starts Recruiting For Senior Roles In India: Report

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc has started recruiting members for senior leadership roles in India, reported Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the matter as the electric car maker ramps up its efforts to break into one of the world’s biggest emerging car markets. The source revealed to the publication that the California-based maker of electric vehicles is recruiting for positions including head of sales and marketing, along with a head of human resources. Meanwhile, the Tesla fan club tweeted last week on May 27 and then again on June 1 regarding the company hiring a senior legal counsel and then Lead Aftersales respectively.

*New Tesla India Hiring Alert*



Nitika Chhabra has joined Tesla India Team as Senior Legal Counsel.



She has 6+ yrs experience working with Trilegal.#TeslaIndia🇮🇳 #TCIN pic.twitter.com/jHgWK912lJ — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) May 27, 2021

*New Tesla India Hiring Alert*



Samir Jain has joined Tesla India as Lead Aftersales (Service Manager - India).



He was earlier Head of Aftersales at Porsche India and also responsible for Porsche BEV Rollout.#TeslaIndia🇮🇳 #TCIN pic.twitter.com/U8hTmCNe6e — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) June 1, 2021

The Tesla CEO confirmed only in January with a tweet that “as promised” the US-based company would make its India debut. Following, several months of speculation, the world’s second-richest man tweeted on January 13 in response to a report on a Tesla-focused blog that the automaker was in talks with several Indian states to house its offices, showrooms and research and development centre in the future. Local media reports have also stated that Prashanth Menon, who has been with Tesla for around four years, was promoted to India CEO.

Elon Musk To Launch Tesla Food Joints

Meanwhile, apart from Tesla making its debut in a brand new market with massive potential, Musk has taken a step towards another sector. Several years after tweeted about opening a diner or convenience store, Tesla CEO took the first step towards ‘Tesla foodservice.’ As per reports, on May 27, Tesla filed applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to use its “T” logo design and two other iterations of its “Tesla” styled logo for use in the food industry. Reportedly, all three filed applications are for “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services.”

Elon Musk, known for his cryptic social media presence talked about opening a diner in southern California for many years, In 2018, he tweeted about planning to put an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA.” Soon after the tweet, JB Straubel, Tesla’s chief technology officer, told people at a restaurant convention that the company has “already been working with restaurants" on their concept for convenience stores and food centres at Tesla charging stations.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50’s diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash