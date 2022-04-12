EV firm Fisker Inc sets up India headquarters in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) NYSE-listed electric vehicle company Fisker Inc has set up its India headquarters in Hyderabad (Telangana) and it will focus on software and virtual vehicle development support functions.

The California-based EV maker it said has already started recruitment of local talent and expects to create 200 potential jobs in India.

The development comes after Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Ramarao led a delegation to the US last month to woo global firms for investments in the state. Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd, the company's operating entity in Telangana, will focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning, the company said in a release.

The Hyderabad office will work alongside the Fisker engineering and product development facilities in California, it said.

"Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities," the company's Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said.

"We have already started local hiring in India and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programmes within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India," he said.

Fisker will commence production of the Ocean SUV on November 17 this year in Austria, according to the release.

"In the global race for leading technical talent, we see our new operation in Hyderabad as a major strategic advantage. I would also like to thank the state of Telangana for their support and enabling us to make a fast start as we set up our initial operations. We are excited to tap into the growing talent pool in India," Fisker said.

Currently, the company has a global team of over 450 employees. New hiring in the US, Europe and India is projected to boost the headcount to over 800 by the end of 2022. PTI IAS RUJ RAM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)