Flipkart Group enters into healthcare segment, launches Flipkart Health+ in India

Flipkart is one of the largest e-commerce platforms operating in India. On November 19, 2021, the Flipkart Group entered into healthcare sector by launching the new Flipkart Health+. As a part of the new venture, Flipkart will be partnering with Sastasundar Marketplace Limited, which is the operator of SastaSundar.com (a digital healthcare platform). Along with Flipkart Health+, the company aims to provide consumers with affordable healthcare.

Speaking on the development, Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head - Corporate Development, Flipkart, said, “The consumer internet ecosystem in India is growing rapidly as consumers recognize the opportunities and convenience that digital adoption is enabling in their lives." Iyer adds that "With growing awareness and focus on health heightened by the pandemic, there is a large opportunity and demand for affordable healthcare and ancillary offerings. We are excited to enter this space through this investment in SastaSundar.com."

SastaSundar will help Flipkart with healthcare solutions for consumers

The collaboration with SastaSundar.com will help Flipkart with the healthcare platform's 490 pharmacies across India. Besides, Flipkart will leverage its setup that has a pan-India reach and technological infrastructure. Both companies will combine their capabilities to provide the consumer with end-to-end offerings in the digital healthcare ecosystem. Initially, Flipkart Health+ will begin with e-pharmacy services. In time, the platform will also add services such as e-diagnostics and e-consultation.

More about SastaSundar

As mentioned in the official press release, SastaSundar was founded in 2013 by Ravi Kant Sharm and B.L. Mittal. The company has been working to provide quality and affordable healthcare in India. It sells original products from authentic sources and delivers them throughout the country. The unique venture has combined data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide consumer-oriented healthcare solutions. Flipkart Health+ will compete with other platforms providing a similar service, including NetMeds and PharmEasy.

Upon the occasion, Mr B.L.Mittal, Founder and Chairman, SastaSundar Healthbuddy Ltd, said, “At SastaSundar.com we are focused on developing innovative ways to provide access to affordable healthcare easily and conveniently, building a trusted network for authentic medicines, diagnostics and wellness. Through this partnership with Flipkart, we see an opportunity to further grow and reach a larger consumer base, using complementary technologies and logistics infrastructure.”