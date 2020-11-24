Fourth Dimension Media Announces E-Conclave On 'Decoding Mobile & Digital In South India'

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, the Chennai based media outsourcing company is all set to organise an E-Conclave on 'Decoding Mobile and Digital in South India' on December 10, 2020. The media solutions company has had its footprints not only in Television, radio and magazine but also in areas such as Outdoor, Cable, Digital, Youtube Channels among others, having a national presence with its offices situated in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

It has also conceptualised events like South Indian Media Summit (2018 & 2019), Mobile & Digital Media Conclave 2019 in Coimbatore, Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu which was held in Madurai. The Media outsourcing company has also organised E-Conclaves in the past making them a huge success.

With regards to the E-Conclave on 'Decoding Mobile and Digital in South India', the creators have chosen some thought-provoking topics to discuss, debate and guide the audience.

A plethora of Industry experts will be participating in the E-conclave and among the noted personalities include Mr Gowthaman Ragothaman (Chief Executive Officer at Aqilliz, BlockChain, Media and Digital Evangelist, Singapore), Dr K Rathnam (CEO, Milky Mist Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd), Mr Visakh Purushotaman (Head – Marketing, Veekesy plastomers Pvt Ltd.), Mr Mark Titus (Director – Marketing, Nippon Paint India Pvt Ltd), Mr Srikanth (Head – Sales & Marketing, Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd (Gold winner Oil), Ms Swathy Rohit (COO – SNR & sons Charitable Trust, CEO – School Basix), Mr Ajesh Kumar V (Group Marketing Head -Be Well Hospitals), Mr Neelesh Bora (Founder – My property boutique), and Dr Narasimham Jammi (CEO, Jammi Pharmaceuticals).

The industry experts would brainstorm on the changing scenario portraying a considerable shift from the conventional media to digital. The E-Conclave will have elaborate discussions on how the industries and brands in Southern India are coping up to the shift and whether the force has moved from other media vehicles into Mobile and Digital.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Chief Executive Officer of Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Mr Shankar B said, "As storytellers, our focus has always been on Southern India, this time around we wanted to delve deeply into the habits of Mobile and Digital users here, clients and brands in South have always been at the vanguard in the last couple of years and we wanted to capture this in the best possible way".