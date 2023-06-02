Foxconn To Start Making IPhones At Bengaluru Plant By 2024: Karnataka Minister

Tech giant Apple's contract manufacturer Foxconn has plans to start manufacturing iPhone units at its proposed Devanahalli plant in Bengaluru by April 2024.

The state government would hand over the required land to the company by July 1 this year according to M. B. Patil, the state's Large and Medium Industries Minister. He stated this after a meeting with the representatives of Foxconn who met him as part of a courtesy visit on Thursday. State IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge was also present at the meeting.

According to an official release, the newly formed government has speeded up the process of the Rs 13,600 crore project that is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

"The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) of Devanahalli would be handed over by July 1 this year. Along with this, the government would ensure providing five million litres per day (MLD) of water, quality power supply, road connectivity, and other infrastructure facilities," Patil said.

"The company has been asked to provide the details of the skill sets it seeks in employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable," he added.

The Taiwan-based company has already paid 30 per cent of the cost (Rs 90 crore) towards the land to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), the release said.

It has set a goal of completing the project in three phases and also targeted manufacturing 20 million units (2 crore units) annually from the plant after the completion of all three phases, it added.